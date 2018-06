Calendar » Race Matters Series: S**t Girls Say: Identity Politics and Social Media

April 24, 2012 from 6:30pm

The S**t Girls Say YouTube meme has become a viral success. (Or a viral problem?) Join us in an interactive discussion on new media and popular culture. Are S**t ___ Say sketches produced by or actively producing our cultural perceptions? Are these videos just light-hearted, or are they damaging political and social platforms for lived racial, ethnic, gender, and sexuality inequalities?