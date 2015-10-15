Calendar » Race, Rap, and Redemption: The Role of Art in Promoting Racial Justice Jody David Armour

October 15, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Art in general, and so-called gangster rap in particular, speak to some core concerns of the Black Lives Matter movement such as mass incarceration. Can art and popular culture build empathy for and political solidarity with marginalized Blacks at the same time they entertain listeners? Is there a special relationship between law and rap, and, if so, what is it? Dr. Armour is a USC School of Law professor.