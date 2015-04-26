Race With Grace
April 26, 2015 from 9:00am - 5:00pm
Fun Run/Walk/Skip Event to benefit AFM awareness and Gracie Fisher
Sunday, April 26th 9am-5pm, San Marcos High Track
Fun activities all day, plus teams will hit the track to complete a “group marathon” to raise money to buy an adaptive van for Gracie Fisher, the 17 year old teenager paralyzed by a mysterious polio-like illness.
Live Music * Food * Haircuts from Arturo’s Barbers * Nail/Hair Art by Aqua Nails * Raffle Prizes
Event Details
- Price: FREE
- Location: San Marcos High School Track
- Website: http://crowdrise.com/RaceWithGrace
- Sponsors: SB Firefighters Assoc, CPTA, ParentClick,Fox&Goss Antiques, Arturo's Barbershop. Aqua Nail Bar, Starbuck 5 Points