Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 1:18 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Race With Grace

April 26, 2015 from 9:00am - 5:00pm

Fun Run/Walk/Skip Event to benefit AFM awareness and Gracie Fisher

Sunday, April 26th 9am-5pm, San Marcos High Track

Fun activities all day, plus teams will hit the track to complete a “group marathon” to raise money to buy an adaptive van for Gracie Fisher, the 17 year old teenager paralyzed by a mysterious polio-like illness.

Live Music * Food * Haircuts from Arturo’s Barbers * Nail/Hair Art by Aqua Nails * Raffle Prizes

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: SB Firefighters Assoc, CPTA, ParentClick,Fox&Goss Antiques, Arturo's Barbershop. Aqua Nail Bar, Starbuck 5 Points
  • Starts: April 26, 2015 9:00am - 5:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: San Marcos High School Track
  • Website: http://crowdrise.com/RaceWithGrace
  • Sponsors: SB Firefighters Assoc, CPTA, ParentClick,Fox&Goss Antiques, Arturo's Barbershop. Aqua Nail Bar, Starbuck 5 Points
 
 
 