Calendar » Race With Grace

April 26, 2015 from 9:00am - 5:00pm

Fun Run/Walk/Skip Event to benefit AFM awareness and Gracie Fisher

Sunday, April 26th 9am-5pm, San Marcos High Track

Fun activities all day, plus teams will hit the track to complete a “group marathon” to raise money to buy an adaptive van for Gracie Fisher, the 17 year old teenager paralyzed by a mysterious polio-like illness.

Live Music * Food * Haircuts from Arturo’s Barbers * Nail/Hair Art by Aqua Nails * Raffle Prizes