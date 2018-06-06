Calendar » Railroad Depots: A Southern Pacific Collection

June 6, 2018 from 11:00am - 12:00pm

Jean-Guy Dubé will speak about his new book, Railroad Depots: A Southern Pacific Collection.

Free for Members, Guests $5

Reservation required to [email protected]

Awarded the national Leicester B. Holland Prize for 2017 by the National Park Service and Library of Congress, professional draftsman and apprenticing architect Jean-Guy Dubé has researched and written about Southern Pacific depots since 1983.

This book features 48 black and white blueprint drawings by Dubé, spanning many decades, styles and subject matter. Each blueprint, from the first tape measurement to the finished product took several months to complete. While his work primarily includes standard and unique depots, this book also includes a handful of individual railroad built buildings and a few non-railroad buildings. The book was published by Tailwater Press.



Jean-Guy Dubé, a graduate of UCSB, is a listed architectural historian with the City of Santa Barbara, and celebrates ten years with the local architectural firm of Appleton Partners, LLP.