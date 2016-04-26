RailsConf2016 Preview at Procore
Sit along the coast and join Brad Urani as he previews his RailsConf 2016 talk: ActiveRecord vs. Ecto: A Tale of Two ORMs, and Eric Weinstein as he tackles hiring in his lecture: Booting Up: Hiring and Growing Boot Camp Graduates. Enjoy dinner, drinks, and enter for a chance to win your own DJI Phantom 3 Professional Quadcopter drone. Reserve your seat to guarantee your spot. We will be allowing a limited number of registrations onsite.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Procore Technologies
- Starts: April 26, 2016 6:30pm - 8:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: 6309 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013
- Website: http://go.procore.com/railsconf-2016-preview-meetup.html
