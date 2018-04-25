Calendar » “Rain Gardens and Other Design Strategies for Dealing with the Drought”

February 7, 2018 from 7pm - 9pm

Joan, principal designer at Santa Barbara Garden Design for more than 20 years, specializes in designing colorful gardens composed of beautiful, water-conserving native and Mediterranean plants.

She will present ideas about how to capture, spread and sink seasonal rainfall that might otherwise flow out to the street. She will also talk about layout and design choices that balance the desire for gardens to thrive, yet use less water.

In addition to her design work, Joan is a long-time freelance garden writer. Locally, she writes for Edible Santa Barbara and Central Coast Farm & Ranch. She is looking forward to sharing what she knows about designing beautiful, low-water gardens while coping with the drought.