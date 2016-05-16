Calendar » Rainwater Harvesting 101 Class

May 16, 2016 from 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

The City of Santa Barbara and Sweetwater Collaborative are offering a basic class in Rainwater Harvesting on May 16th at the Westside Neighborhood Center Center, 423 W. Victoria Street.



Rainwater harvesting is the process of capturing rain and making the most of it as close as possible to where it falls. By harvesting rainwater on the land within the soil and vegetation, or in cisterns that will later irrigate the land, it is possible to control erosion, reduce flooding, and minimize water pollution. This class will begin with an approximately 45 minute Powerpoint presentation and the remainder of the time will consist of individual questions or additional information presented by Sweetwater personnel.



Suggested donation of $10/person or $15/couple to Sweetwater Collaborative. Class will be taught by Sweetwater Collaborative and is sponsored in part by the City of Santa Barbara. For more information, visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Rainwater.