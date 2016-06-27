Calendar » Rainwater Harvesting 101 Class

June 27, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

The City of Santa Barbara and Sweetwater Collaborative are offering a basic class in Rainwater Harvesting. This class is a great way to get a strong overview of the concepts and possibilities for rainwater harvesting in the soil or tanks.



Rainwater Harvesting is especially beneficial in low rain years. By harvesting rainwater on the land within the soil and vegetation, or in cisterns that will later irrigate the land, it is possible to control erosion, reduce flooding, and minimize water pollution. Rainwater harvesting can be done on any landscape--on residential, business, and community property. This class will begin with a Powerpoint presentation and the remainder of the time will be spent answering questions or providing additional information as time permits.

Suggested donation of $10/person or $15/couple to Sweetwater Collaborative. Class will be taught by Sweetwater Collaborative and is sponsored in part by the City of Santa Barbara.

For more information, visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Rainwater.