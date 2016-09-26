Calendar » Rainwater Harvesting 101 Class

September 26, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Sweetwater Collaborative is offering a class in Rainwater Harvesting for anyone in the community who is interested. This is a great way to get a strong overview of the concepts and possibilities for rainwater harvesting in the soil or tanks. This class will begin with a Powerpoint presentation and include time for individual questions and in-depth information.



Rainwater harvesting is especially beneficial in low rain years. Downspouts can be redirected into our landscapes, via swales (channels) and mulch basins, to slow, spread, and sink the water. Rainwater harvesting can be done on any landscape--on residential, business, and community property.



This class is sponsored in part by the City of Santa Barbara Water Conservation Program. Suggested donation to Sweetwater of $10/person or $15/couple.



