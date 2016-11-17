Calendar » Rainwater Harvesting 101 Class

November 17, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

This class is a great way to get a strong overview of the concepts and possibilities for rainwater harvesting in the soil or tanks. We invite people with all levels of understanding and readiness to attend- and we will help you build the right kind of support for you to move forward on projects, whether you do the work yourself, have a trusted friend or employee do the installation, or avail yourself to more of Sweetwater's services in design, consulting and coaching.



Rainwater Harvesting is especially beneficial in low rain years. Downspouts can be redirected into our landscapes, via swales (channels) and mulch basins, to slow, spread, and sink the water. Basins, depressions in the soil that are filled or partially filled with mulch, create a focal point for water to percolate into the soil, creating a biologically rich sponge that is a perfect

medium for nurturing drought tolerant and other plants. Rainwater harvesting can be done on any landscape--on residential, business, and community property.

We encourage you to attend one or more of our monthly lecture/classes on rainwater harvesting to start getting the information you need to make a shift to water wise systems in your home, office, place of worship, or neighborhood. This class is also geared to answering general questions about rainwater harvesting or specifics not related to workshop installation that we don't have time to cover during our hands-on workshops. We also encourage potential workshops hosts to attend.



This class is sponsored in part by the City of Santa Barbara Water Conservation Program. Suggested donation to Sweetwater Collaborative $10 person/$15 couple.

RSVP on Facebook here.