Sunday, September 30 , 2018, 7:35 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Raise Her Voice: A Girls Rock Benefit Concert

September 30, 2018 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Raise Her Voice: A Girls Rock Benefit Concert

Join us for an evening of live music, featuring L.A. based hit songwriter Sophie Rose and all our songwriting contest winners, silent auction, live screen printing and a chance to learn more about Girls Rock Santa Barbara.


For every general ticket purchase - one free youth ticket is provided. For additional children tickets please purchase additional children tickets for $15 each on the Lobero Website.

 

 

                                          Auction Sneak Peak 

 

Signed Guitar: Brad Paisley

Billie Ellish VIP concert package

Songwriting session with Peter Melnick

"Seether" handwritten lyrics (Veruca Salt)

5 Seconds of Summer VIP concert package

MANY LOCAL RESTAURANTS CERTIFICATES

AND SO MUCH MORE!!!!

Price: $15 - $130
For every general ticket purchase - one free youth ticket is provided. .

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: http://www.girlsrocksb.org/raise-her-voice/
  • Starts: September 30, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
  • Price: $30
  • Location: Lobero Theatre
  • Sponsors: http://www.girlsrocksb.org/raise-her-voice/
 
 
 