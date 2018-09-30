Calendar » Raise Her Voice: A Girls Rock Benefit Concert

September 30, 2018 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join us for an evening of live music, featuring L.A. based hit songwriter Sophie Rose and all our songwriting contest winners, silent auction, live screen printing and a chance to learn more about Girls Rock Santa Barbara.



For every general ticket purchase - one free youth ticket is provided. For additional children tickets please purchase additional children tickets for $15 each on the Lobero Website.

Auction Sneak Peak

Signed Guitar: Brad Paisley

Billie Ellish VIP concert package

Songwriting session with Peter Melnick

"Seether" handwritten lyrics (Veruca Salt)

5 Seconds of Summer VIP concert package

MANY LOCAL RESTAURANTS CERTIFICATES

AND SO MUCH MORE!!!!

Price: $15 - $130

