Raise Her Voice: A Girls Rock Benefit Concert
Join us for an evening of live music, featuring L.A. based hit songwriter Sophie Rose and all our songwriting contest winners, silent auction, live screen printing and a chance to learn more about Girls Rock Santa Barbara.
For every general ticket purchase - one free youth ticket is provided. For additional children tickets please purchase additional children tickets for $15 each on the Lobero Website.
Auction Sneak Peak
Signed Guitar: Brad Paisley
Billie Ellish VIP concert package
Songwriting session with Peter Melnick
"Seether" handwritten lyrics (Veruca Salt)
5 Seconds of Summer VIP concert package
MANY LOCAL RESTAURANTS CERTIFICATES
AND SO MUCH MORE!!!!
Price: $15 - $130
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: http://www.girlsrocksb.org/raise-her-voice/
- Starts: September 30, 2018 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
- Price: $30
- Location: Lobero Theatre
