Calendar » Raised Bed Gardening 101

June 6, 2015 from 10:30am - 12:00pm

UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County Present a Free Public Workshop:

Raised Bed Gardening 101

The University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County announced that the organization will present a free 90 minute public workshop on “Raised Bed Gardening 101” on June 6, 2015 at the Grace Lutheran Church Community Garden located at Grace Lutheran Church, 3869 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 from 10:30 to 12 noon.

During this event, the speakers will provide information on:

Soil preparation in raised beds

Tools and maintenance

Planting and watering tips

Pests and problems

This event is an overview of gardening in raised beds for the Church Community Garden plot holders, and anyone is welcome to attend this informal event.