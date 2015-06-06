Raised Bed Gardening 101
UCCE Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County Present a Free Public Workshop:
The University of California Cooperative Extension (UCCE) Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County announced that the organization will present a free 90 minute public workshop on “Raised Bed Gardening 101” on June 6, 2015 at the Grace Lutheran Church Community Garden located at Grace Lutheran Church, 3869 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 from 10:30 to 12 noon.
During this event, the speakers will provide information on:
Soil preparation in raised beds
Tools and maintenance
Planting and watering tips
Pests and problems
This event is an overview of gardening in raised beds for the Church Community Garden plot holders, and anyone is welcome to attend this informal event.
