Calendar » Ralph Baxter traces his German-Jewish Ancestors at the SB Genealogical Society’s Monthly Meeting

July 16, 2016 from 11:00am - 12:00pm

Ralph Baxter will present his book Legacy and Life at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, July 16th at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

Ralph Baxter was born in Germany, grew up in England, and came to American in 1941. He is the author of Legacy and Life. In this program he traces the lives of his Jewish ancestors who lived in Germany 300 years before Hitler and he recounts his wartime experiences including the time he served as a special agent in the Counter Intelligence Corps. After serving in the US army he had a career as an engineer, manager and corporate executive.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

END

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438