November 12, 2017 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm

This November, Outpost at The Goodland warms up to fall with their third annual Ramenfest. On Sunday, Nov. 12th from 12pm-4pm, Santa Barbara’s top restaurant teams, including returning champions Sama Sama and Finch & Fork, as well as fest newcomers Industrial Eats and Barbareño, will come together to put forth their best ramen recipes. This friendly competition will offer a taste of a variety of ramen, from the traditional to the unique, for the public’s “Ramen King of Santa Barbara” vote. If things couldn’t get any tastier, DJ Darla Bea will be setting the vibe, while Young’s Market will be sampling Japanese beer, sake and whiskey.

A tasteful display of a popular comfort food, this ticketed event will be hosted by Outpost at the Goodland in Goleta. Fest-goers can purchase tickets at NightOut.com. General admission tickets are $55, which includes tastings from each participating restaurant, a refreshing welcome cocktail, and samplings from Young’s Market. Partial proceeds from Ramenfest will be donated to No Kid Hungry, which works to end childhood Hunger in America. Local chefs participate in the annual Chefs Cycle, a 300 mile bike ride down the coast to benefit No Kid Hungry.

Ramefest will be held at The Goodland Hotel, 5650 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93117.