Calendar » Ramenfest

November 11, 2018 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm

This November, Outpost at The Goodland warms up to fall with their fourth annual Ramenfest. On Sunday, Nov. 11th from 12pm-3pm, Santa Barbara’s top restaurant teams will come together to put forth their best ramen recipes. This friendly competition will offer a taste of a variety of ramen, from the traditional to the unique, for the public’s “Ramen King of Santa Barbara” vote. If things couldn’t get any better, DJ Darla Bea will be setting the vibe, while Southern Wines & Spirits will be sampling Japanese sake and whiskey, and Draughtsmen Aleworks will have pouring special Ramenfest brew.

A tasteful display of a popular comfort food, this ticketed event will be hosted by Outpost at the Goodland in Goleta. Fest-goers can purchase tickets at NightOut.com. General admission tickets start at $35, which includes tastings from each participating restaurant, a welcome beverage and samples from the bar. Partial proceeds from Ramenfest will be donated to No Kid Hungry, which works to end childhood Hunger in America. Local chefs participate in the annual Chefs Cycle, a 300 mile bike ride down the coast to benefit No Kid Hungry.