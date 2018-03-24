Calendar » Ramón Araiza - Music from the American Revolution to the Civil War, SB Genealogical meeting.

June 20, 2015 from 9:30am - 12:00pm

Musician and music scholar, Mr. Ramón Araiza, will take us on a musical journey of discovery from the American Revolution to the Civil War, at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, June 20th at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

Saïd Ramón Araïza – [Pre-Concert Speaker for the Santa Barbara Symphony] – returns with a demonstration and discussion of The Music of North America from the beginning of the Revolutionary War (1776) to the conclusion of the Civil War (1865). This panoramic overview – with piano – will feature not just examples of the fascinating sounds all manner of Americans were making during this crucial period of our nation’s formation – in all their diverse cultural, ethnic, technological and topographic glory – but an open question-&-answer session as well.

Beginning at the age of ten, Ramón Araiza taught himself to play the piano and

read and write music by studying scores, music theory texts, improvising and listening to classical music recordings after school. Mr. Araiza gave his first solo piano recital at sixteen years of age. An opportunity to perform at the acclaimed Interlochen Summer Music camp led to his subsequent appointment as Resident Accompanist at The Interlochen Center for the Arts, a position which he held for five years.

Returning to his native San Diego in 1987, Mr. Araiza was engaged by The National Theatre for Children and toured the continental U.S. three times as its Music Director. Mr. Araiza was commissioned to compose original scores for the Ensemble Arts Theatre, the AVOCE Ensemble, the Bill Evans Dance Company, the Lenna De Marco Dance Company and the SGI-USA American Victory Symphony.

As pianist, Mr. Araiza performed in a variety of recital programs under the auspices of the La Jolla Chamber Music Society, the San Diego Museum of Art, the Diegueno Country School of Rancho Santa Fe and the Garrison School of Oceanside among many others. Mr. Araiza has given solo recitals in Amsterdam, Antwerp, Geneva and Paris, and lectures on Music and Medicine in Montreal, Kassel and Zurich.

His extensive experience as a musician, his broad range of cultural interests, and his infectious enthusiasm makes for a lively and interactive presentation.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438