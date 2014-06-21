Calendar » Ramón Araiza Presents A Musical Journey of Discovery for the SB Genealogical Society

June 21, 2014 from 10:30am - 12:00pm

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society holds its monthly general meeting on Saturday, June 21, 2014, at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

This month’s featured speaker, Ramón Araiza, musician and music scholar, will take us on a musical journey of discovery from New England to the South - from the early settlers to the American Revolution. Join us in a unique educational and musical experience with Mr. Araiza performing at the piano.

Beginning at the age of ten, Ramón Araiza taught himself to play the piano and read and write music. Throughout his school years, he arranged and composed music for various school bands, choruses and jazz ensembles, culminating in the creation of an original Senior Class Musical, while he was still a junior. As a pianist, Mr. Araiza gave his first solo recital at age sixteen.

Mr. Araiza has been commissioned to compose original scores for various theatre, dance, vocal and instrumental groups, including The Interlochen Faculty Chamber Players, The Interlochen Shakespeare Theatre, The Ensemble Arts Theatre, The AVOCE Ensemble, The Bill Evans Dance Company, The Lenna De Marco Dance Company and The SGI-USA American Victory Symphony.

As pianist, Mr. Araiza has performed for the La Jolla Chamber Music Society, the San Diego Museum of Art, the Denver Friends of Chamber Music, the Frances Parker School of San Diego, the Diegueno Country School of Rancho Santa Fe and the Garrison School of Oceanside among many others and has given solo recitals in Amsterdam, Antwerp, Geneva and Paris and lectures on Music and Medicine in Montreal, Kassel and Zurich.

Special interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

Media contact: Glenn Avolio, PR Chair, [email protected] (805) 886-5438