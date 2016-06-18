Calendar » Ramón Araiza presents “Musical Cultures of Early Alta California” at the SB Genealogical Society

June 18, 2016 from 11:00am - 12:00pm

Musician and music scholar, Mr. Ramón Araiza, will present “Musical Cultures of Early Alta California at the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting, Saturday, June 18th at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance at State Street, 9:30 am to 12:00 pm.

Mr. Araïza will present a one-hour overview of the various historical & cultural influences that informed the vibrant musical cultures of Early Alta California.

Topics include: Indigenous Traditions; secular music from the courts of Mexico; popular folksongs from east of the Rockies; vernacular music from foreign countries; and of course, a discussion of the remarkable legacy of sacred music from the Spanish Mission period, 1769 to 1833.

Beginning at the age of ten, Ramón Araiza taught himself to play the piano and read and write music by studying scores, music theory texts, improvising and listening to classical music recordings after school. Mr. Araiza gave his first solo piano recital at sixteen years of age. An opportunity to perform at the acclaimed Interlochen Summer Music camp led to his subsequent appointment as Resident Accompanist at The Interlochen Center for the Arts, a position which he held for five years.

Mr. Araiza was Music Director of The National Theatre for Children and also composed original scores for the Ensemble Arts Theatre, the AVOCE Ensemble, the Bill Evans Dance Company, the Lenna De Marco Dance Company and the SGI-USA American Victory Symphony. He has performed many piano recital programs and solos recitals nationally and internationally.

Special Interest Groups meet at 9:30 am for Beginning Genealogy, Civil War Genealogy, Writers' Support Group, German Ancestry, Italian Genealogy, French Canadian Genealogy, Computer Genealogy, DNA, and Jewish Genealogy. The Society Monthly meeting starts at 10:30 and the featured speaker starts at 11:00am.

Come join us. You do not need to be a member to enjoy this wonderful free presentation.

A calendar of genealogical events can be found at the Society web site (http://sbgen.org/eventListings.php?nm=216).

