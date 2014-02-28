Calendar » Ramya Harishankar and the Arpana Dance Company

Classic Arpana

Ramya Harishankar and the Arpana Dance Company

Friday, February 28, 8pm

Performance/MCC Theater

Classic Arpana will feature a repertory selection of works that represent the true classical tradition Bharata Natyam including a live musical ensemble. The ensemble will include a violinist, vocalist, and Mridangam player. Torch bearers of the centuries old South Indian dance tradition, Bharata Natyam, Harishankar and the Arpana Dance Company have performed worldwide over the last two decades and presented over 15 productions and participated in several major festivals and events. Ramya Harishankar is a recipient of the Helena Modjeska Cultural Legacy award from Arts OC and the Choreographers Fellowship from the National Endowment of the Arts. Tickets $5 UCSB Students and Children under 12/$15 general. Contact the A.S. Ticket Office at 805-893-2064 or buy online at www.mcc.ucsb.edu (extra fees apply). Limited Seating.