"Ranch Days in Dubois, Wyoming" A digital photography exhibit at The Samarkand

August 7, 2017 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Santa Barbara art enthusiasts are invited to view the wonders of the West through the lens of local photographer, Pam Bigelow. “Ranch Days in Dubois, Wyoming,” a digital photography exhibit, is the featured display in the Fireside Room at The Samarkand retirement community, where Bigelow serves as director of sales. The Samarkand is located at 2550 Treasure Drive, Santa Barbara.

The exhibit opens with an artist’s reception on Monday, Aug. 7, 3:00-5:00 p.m., in the Fireside Room. Reservations are required by July 31, 2017. Call (805) 569-8572.

The exhibit runs through Friday, Sept. 29. Hours are 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., daily. The Samarkand recommends visitors call (805) 569-8572 to schedule a viewing time.

Bigelow is self-taught photographer who has traveled the globe capturing nature’s beauty with her camera. Her passion for photography started in high school. She developed a love for wildlife photography during a trip to Barbados, where she placed bananas outside her villa to capture photos of wild monkeys. Now, her vacations center around opportunities to photograph wildlife in their environment.

For more information about The Samarkand, visit Facebook, The Samarkand or call 877-231-6284.

About The Samarkand

The Samarkand is a faith-based, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara, Calif. It is administered by Covenant Retirement Communities (CRC), the nation’s sixth largest not-for-profit, senior services provider. CRC serves 5,000 residents at 15 retirement communities nationwide and is a ministry of the Evangelical Covenant Church. For more information on The Samarkand please call 877-231-6284 or visit www.TheSamarkand.org or Facebook.