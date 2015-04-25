Calendar » Rancho Roundup

April 25, 2015 from 4:00pm - 10:00pm

Grab your cowboy hat and boots and join us at Rancho Roundup!

On Saturday, April 25 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 (following the Founding Day Festival) bring your friends and enjoy live music from Double Wide Kings, Gene Evaro Jr. & The Family, Young Millions, The Caverns, and special guests. Food available for purchase from Georgia’s Smokehouse and drink locally made beer from Figueroa Mountain. Patron Tequila VIP area, dancing, and more, all surrounded by the rich history of the Presidio. If you enjoy Casa Cantina during Fiesta, you won’t want to miss this exciting new event at the Presidio!



Saturday, April 25, 2015 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park

123 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara



Tickets: $15 pre-sale; $20 at the door

VIP tickets $75 per person; $125 per couple includes: entrance fee, 2 Drink tickets, membership to SBTHP, admission into VIP area, and admission to Casa Cantina.

Purchase tickets: ranchoroundup.nightout.com