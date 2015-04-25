Rancho Roundup
Grab your cowboy hat and boots and join us at Rancho Roundup!
On Saturday, April 25 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 (following the Founding Day Festival) bring your friends and enjoy live music from Double Wide Kings, Gene Evaro Jr. & The Family, Young Millions, The Caverns, and special guests. Food available for purchase from Georgia’s Smokehouse and drink locally made beer from Figueroa Mountain. Patron Tequila VIP area, dancing, and more, all surrounded by the rich history of the Presidio. If you enjoy Casa Cantina during Fiesta, you won’t want to miss this exciting new event at the Presidio!
Saturday, April 25, 2015 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park
123 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara
Tickets: $15 pre-sale; $20 at the door
VIP tickets $75 per person; $125 per couple includes: entrance fee, 2 Drink tickets, membership to SBTHP, admission into VIP area, and admission to Casa Cantina.
Purchase tickets: ranchoroundup.nightout.com
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 25, 2015 4:00pm - 10:00pm
- Location: El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park
- Website: http://www.sbthp.org