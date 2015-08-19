Calendar » Randy Schekman Speaks at The New Vic: How Cells Package and Traffic Proteins for Export

August 19, 2015 from 8:00pm - 9:30pm

Prof. Randy Schekman shared the 2013 Nobel Prize in Physiology/Medicine for discovering the mechanisms regulating vesicle traffic. “Traffic” inside the cell refers to the constant shuttling of molecular packages (“vesicles”) to and fro within the cell. Some are delivered to internal destinations, but some are delivered to the cell perimeter where they discharge their contents externally. Understanding this traffic has allowed the biotech industry to exploit yeast as a production platform for the secretion of human proteins such as recombinant insulin. That process now supplies fully 1/3 of the insulin used by people with diabetes worldwide.