Ray Chen, violin
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2717 or (805) 893-3535
Santa Barbara Recital Debut
“An astonishing evening of violinistic pyrotechnics.” O.C. Register
Heralded as one of the greatest hopes of the violin world, young virtuoso Ray Chen has won acclaim for compelling “violin playing of the highest order” (BBC Music Magazine). Chen’s performances radiate his vitality and winsome stage presence, grounded in superb technique and a deeply satisfying musicianship that displays maturity well beyond his age. Born in Taiwan and raised in Australia, this “phenomenal talent” (The Washington Post) won the Queen Elisabeth Competition and the Yehudi Menuhin Competition.
Program
Mozart: Sonata in A Major, K. 305
Prokofiev: Violin Sonata No. 2 in D Major
Bach: Partita No. 3 in E Major
Sarasate: “Habanera,” op. 21, no. 2
Sarasate: “Playera,” op. 23, no. 5
Sarasate: “Zigeunerweisen,” op. 20
Event Details
- Starts: October 9, 2013 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $32.00-$10.00
- Location: Hahn Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2717
- Sponsors: UCSB Arts & Lectures