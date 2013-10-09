Calendar » Ray Chen, violin

October 9, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2717 or (805) 893-3535

Santa Barbara Recital Debut

Ray Chen, violin

“An astonishing evening of violinistic pyrotechnics.” O.C. Register

Heralded as one of the greatest hopes of the violin world, young virtuoso Ray Chen has won acclaim for compelling “violin playing of the highest order” (BBC Music Magazine). Chen’s performances radiate his vitality and winsome stage presence, grounded in superb technique and a deeply satisfying musicianship that displays maturity well beyond his age. Born in Taiwan and raised in Australia, this “phenomenal talent” (The Washington Post) won the Queen Elisabeth Competition and the Yehudi Menuhin Competition.

Program

Mozart: Sonata in A Major, K. 305

Prokofiev: Violin Sonata No. 2 in D Major

Bach: Partita No. 3 in E Major

Sarasate: “Habanera,” op. 21, no. 2

Sarasate: “Playera,” op. 23, no. 5

Sarasate: “Zigeunerweisen,” op. 20