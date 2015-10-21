Calendar » Ray Chen, violin with Julio Elizalde, piano

October 21, 2015 from 7:00pm

Wunderkind violinist Ray Chen’s 2013 Hahn Hall performance with pianist Julio Elizalde dazzled audience members and critics alike as he “electrified Santa Barbara music lovers… with a sparkling debut that bore witness to his internationally lauded skills and musicianship” (Santa Barbara Independent). Winner of the Queen Elisabeth and Yehudi Menuhin Competitions, Chen is revered for his brilliant technique and has performed at prestigious venues such as Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl. Chen’s prodigious performances, youthful zeal and 1.8 million SoundCloud followers are testament that he is not just “one to watch” (The Strad, Gramophone), Ray Chen is one of the most compelling young violin stars today.