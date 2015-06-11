Calendar » RAY STRONG ART INSTALLATION A CITY WIDE AFFAIR

June 11, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

SBMM to Exclusively Display Large Collection of Waterfront Paintings

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, June 11, 2015 • 5:30 – 7:00 pm • Opening to the Public is Free

Please RSVP at www.sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115

Sponsored by John C. Woodward and Mimi Michaelis

SBMM will host a reception opening On The Waterfront: Painting By Ray Strong, as part of a citywide exhibit showcasing artist Ray Strong’s anthology of art. Arguably one of the most famous Santa Barbara artists, Mr. Strong’s lifetime works will be on display from June 11th through August 2015 at venues around Santa Barbara, including SBMM, which has one of the largest exhibits with 14 paintings that exclusively showcase his waterfront renderings.

This citywide exhibition will chronicle his complete career, which began in Oregon and New York from 1905 to 1932, then led him to the Bay Area from 1933 to 1959, and then on to the Central Coast, from 1960 until his death in 2006. Mr. Strong, an artist and educator, was known for having his painting, Golden Gate Bridge, chosen by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to hang in the White House as a celebration to the feat of engineering. He also founded the San Francisco Art Students League, participated in the Works Progress Administration during the 1930s with Maynard Dixon, George Post, and Frank van Sloan, and has a permanent collection on display at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

While living along the Central Coast, Mr. Strong worked with Oak Group, which opposed the encroachment of the oil industry onto the local landscape and was commissioned to paint diorama backgrounds in the Bird Hall at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Preferring to work en plein air throughout his career, he was dedicated to rendering the landscape in a representational manner.

The citywide exhibit will run through August. Participants include: Sullivan Goss - An American Gallery, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, County Arts Commission, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Wildling Museum, Santa Barbara City Hall, James Main Fine At, Ellen Easton Gallery, and Art Design & Architecture Museum of UCSB. Information on dates of other exhibitors can be found by contacting their venue directly.

To join SBMM for the opening reception, including catered treats and wine, register at www.sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115. SBMM is located at 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190, Santa Barbara, California 93109. The opening is free to the public.