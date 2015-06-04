Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 8:30 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Ray Strong Exhibit

June 4, 2015 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

In a community-wide celebration, the Museum will explore the work of Ray Strong. As a founding member of the Oak Group, Strong influenced an entire generation of painters in Santa Barbara County. Guest Curator, Marlene R. Miller.

 

