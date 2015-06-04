Ray Strong Exhibit
June 4, 2015 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
In a community-wide celebration, the Museum will explore the work of Ray Strong. As a founding member of the Oak Group, Strong influenced an entire generation of painters in Santa Barbara County. Guest Curator, Marlene R. Miller.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: SBHistorical
- Starts: June 4, 2015 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
- Price: Free
- Location: Santa Barbara Historical Museum, 136 E. De la Guerra
- Website: http://santabarbaramuseum.com/events.html