Ray Strong Lecture

June 11, 2015 from 5:30pm - 8:30 pm

Explore the exhibition and the life of Ray Strong, with a presentation by the following: Arturo Tello- co-founder of the OAK Group, Michael Drury- Ray's "adopted painting son", Marlene Miller- a gallery owner who represented his work, and Jeremy Tessmer- editor of the upcoming Ray Strong publication.

Ray Strong exhibit runs June 4 - August 31, 2015

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: June 11, 2015 5:30pm - 8:30 pm
  • Price: $20.00-25.00
  • Location: Santa Barbara Historical Museum 136 East Del La Guerra Santa Barbara CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.santabarbaramuseum.com
 
 
 