Calendar » Ray Strong Lecture

June 11, 2015 from 5:30pm - 8:30 pm

Explore the exhibition and the life of Ray Strong, with a presentation by the following: Arturo Tello- co-founder of the OAK Group, Michael Drury- Ray's "adopted painting son", Marlene Miller- a gallery owner who represented his work, and Jeremy Tessmer- editor of the upcoming Ray Strong publication.

Ray Strong exhibit runs June 4 - August 31, 2015