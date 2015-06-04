Calendar » Ray Strong: Views of Santa Barbara County

June 4, 2015 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

In a community-wide celebration, the Santa Barbara Historical Museum will explore the work of Ray Strong (1905-2006). As a founding member of the Oak Group, Strong influenced an entire generation of landscape painters in Santa Barbara County. Guest Curator, Marlene R. Miller.

Exhibit showing June 4 - August 31, 2015