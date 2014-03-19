Calendar » Raymond Moody on “The Shared Death Experience: Profound Evidence of the Afterlife”

March 19, 2014 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm

Visit will raise money for the Shared Crossing Research Initiative

Dr. Raymond Moody, the groundbreaking physician who changed the way the world views death and dying, is coming to Santa Barbara to discuss his latest research, “The Shared Death Experience: Profound Evidence of the Afterlife.” The two-day visit, which culminates in a public talk at Trinity Episcopal Church on March 19 at 6:30 p.m., will raise funds and awareness for the Shared Crossing Research Initiative, a local project to validate the practices that can enable the living to share portions of the afterlife with their dying loved ones.

Called “the father of near-death studies” by the New York Times, Dr. Moody is an M.D.-Ph.D. whose research has focused on death, dying, and the continuation of consciousness after bodily death. His seminal, Life After Life, presented scores of verified past-life experiences and sold more than 14 million copies. The work also earned Moody acknowledgement as the world’s leading expert in the field of near-death experience.

Moody’s most recent research, presented in Glimpses of Eternity, explores another facet of dying phenomena, which he terms “shared death experiences.” These include seeing the dying person’s spirit leave the body, hearing “heavenly” music, experiencing the dying person’s life review, witnessing the dying being met by loved ones, and other experiences that are profoundly comforting. Dr. Moody provides dozens of accounts of shared death experiences, including his own. As noted, the talk will take place on Wednesday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church. Tickets are $25. Prior to the main event, at 5:00 p.m., Dr. Moody will speak to a smaller group in “An Intimate Conversation with Dr. Moody,” moderated by William Peters, MFT, M.Ed., and founder of the Shared Crossing Project. This conversation, which is limited to 100 people, will include a question and answer session. Tickets are $75.00 and include reserved seats for the public talk as well as a signed copy of Glimpses of Eternity.

Several other fundraising events are planned—including a cocktail reception and dinner at the Coral Casino. For a complete listing of events, as well as sponsorship opportunities and ticket sales, visit the Shared Crossing Project website: www.sharedcrossing.com/moodyevents.

Operating under the sponsorship of the Family Therapy Institute, the Shared Crossing Project’s mission is to raise awareness about the profound gift a conscious death can be for both the dying and their loved ones. By educating people about what happens to consciousness when a person dies, the dying feel peace and their loved ones live more fully. The Shared Crossing Project is also the only organization in Santa Barbara—and perhaps the world—to teach protocols that facilitate the “Shared Death Experience” (SDE).

“We agree with Dr. Moody that the Shared Death Experience is the leading edge of contemporary research into the end of life experience,” says William Peters. “We’re hugely honored and pleased that Dr. Moody is coming to Santa Barbara to raise awareness about the importance of this research for understanding consciousness and improving end-of-life care.”