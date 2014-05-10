Calendar » Re-Imagining Climate Justice Conference

May 10, 2014 from 9:00am - late

Calling all who are passionate or curious about the potential for a sustainable, just future on the planet: come re-imagine climate justice with your local community!

Climate change threatens our very existence, but people all over the world are creating a beautiful network of hope and action to create climate justice: a socially and environmentally sustainable future based on equity, deep democracy, and cooperation. We want to bring together all who are passionate or curious about climate justice in our Santa Barbara community to work on collaborative and creative solutions, to build momentum for change, and to make long-lasting connections. We call on all community members, young people, and college and high school students and their families to join us as we imagine and take action towards a more just world. This gathering includes workshops, a film festival, artwork and creative spaces. It will be eye-opening, fun, informative, joyful, invigorating, inspiring, and empowering!



Organized by the Climate Justice Project of the International Institute of Climate Action and Theory (www.iicat.org/cjp/).

See schedule and register online at our website: http://climatejusticeproject.com/conference/