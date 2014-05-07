Calendar » Reaching for Stars

May 7, 2014 from 5:45 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Reaching for Stars

Now in its 15th year, Reaching for Stars teams together some of Santa Barbara’s top chefs and culinary artists, who donate their time, talent and ingredients to prepare a sumptuously delicious five-course gourmet dinner paired with regional wines.

Proceeds benefit YFS programs in our community, including Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter for homeless, runaway and foster youth, My Home (a supportive housing collaborative for homeless youth), Isla Vista Teen Center, and Street Outreach Services for youth living on the streets.

2014 Reaching for Stars chefs:

Mari Bartoli | Private Chef

Michael Blackwell | Montecito Country Club

Randy Bublitz | SBCC School of Culinary Arts

Alessandro Cartumini | Four Seasons Biltmore

Christine Dahl-Hutchings | Christine Dahl Pastries

Jessica Foster | Jessica Foster Confections

Charlie Fredericks | SBCC School of Culinary Arts

Brandon Hughes | Wine Cask and Intermezzo

Michael Hutchings | Michael's Catering

Greg Murphy | bouchon

Brian Parks | Georgia's Smokehouse

Stephane Rapp | SBCC School of Culinary Arts

Charlie Rushton | Private Chef

Don “Skip” Skipworth | Private Chef

James Sly | Sly’s

Students | SBCC School of Culinary Arts

Vincent Vanhecke | The Valley Club of Montecito

Honorary event chairs: Bob Bryant and Anne Towbes.

For information or to reserve a seat, please visit ciymca.org/RFS or call 569-1103 x32.