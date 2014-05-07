Reaching for Stars
Now in its 15th year, Reaching for Stars teams together some of Santa Barbara’s top chefs and culinary artists, who donate their time, talent and ingredients to prepare a sumptuously delicious five-course gourmet dinner paired with regional wines.
Proceeds benefit YFS programs in our community, including Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter for homeless, runaway and foster youth, My Home (a supportive housing collaborative for homeless youth), Isla Vista Teen Center, and Street Outreach Services for youth living on the streets.
2014 Reaching for Stars chefs:
- Mari Bartoli | Private Chef
- Michael Blackwell | Montecito Country Club
- Randy Bublitz | SBCC School of Culinary Arts
- Alessandro Cartumini | Four Seasons Biltmore
- Christine Dahl-Hutchings | Christine Dahl Pastries
- Jessica Foster | Jessica Foster Confections
- Charlie Fredericks | SBCC School of Culinary Arts
- Brandon Hughes | Wine Cask and Intermezzo
- Michael Hutchings | Michael's Catering
- Greg Murphy | bouchon
- Brian Parks | Georgia's Smokehouse
- Stephane Rapp | SBCC School of Culinary Arts
- Charlie Rushton | Private Chef
- Don “Skip” Skipworth | Private Chef
- James Sly | Sly’s
- Students | SBCC School of Culinary Arts
- Vincent Vanhecke | The Valley Club of Montecito
Honorary event chairs: Bob Bryant and Anne Towbes.
For information or to reserve a seat, please visit ciymca.org/RFS or call 569-1103 x32.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Steven and Marilyn Gutsche, Ann Jackson Family Foundation, Independent Means Inc., Union Bank, Venoco Inc., BB&H Benefit Design, Community West Bank, Hutton Parker Foundation
- Starts: May 7, 2014 5:45 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
- Price: $200
- Location: Montecito Country Club
- Website: http://ciymca.org/RFS
