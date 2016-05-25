Calendar » Reaching for Stars – An Evening of Fine Dining

May 25, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

This unforgettable evening of extraordinary cuisine in a lovely setting benefits Youth and Family Services YMCA – a local organization dedicated to giving youth in our community places to be safe and opportunities to thrive.

Enjoy tantalizing dishes prepared by Santa Barbara’s top chefs, paired with fine wines of the region. From passed hors d’oeuvres through the amazing five-course dinner, our chefs will work in teams to create culinary masterpieces to share with you throughout the evening.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Lynn Karlson at (805) 569-1103 x32 or by email at [email protected] or visit ciymca.org/yfs.

This popular annual event is an important fundraiser to benefit the children and young people in our community who are served by Youth and Family Services YMCA through My Home, Noah’s Anchorage Youth Crisis Shelter, Support and Outreach Services and the St. George Family Youth Center.