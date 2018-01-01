Calendar » Readers Theater Class

February 22, 2016 from Mondays, February 22 through May 2, at 3:30pm and 6:00pm

Uncover the Performer Inside of You!

Develop your acting and public speaking skills recreating stories and characters. Explore classic and modern literature and discover the language of theater, dig for literary themes, build character, uncover through-lines and learn the essentials skills needed for spoken word performance. Eight two-hour class meetings and a final performance. Class will not meet on March 14 or April 18, due to Speaking of Stories performances.

Two sessions of the class will be offered, both on Mondays, one at 3:30 and one at 6:00. (Classes must meet minimum enrollment to proceed.)

Classes are open to all experience levels. Class size is limited.

TICKETS: $203 registration fee

All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges. For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly.

