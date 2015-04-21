Calendar » READING: A Reading from The Wherewithal

April 21, 2015 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Philip Schultz (poet, winner of the Pulitzer Prize)

Tuesday, April 21, 2015 / 6:00 PM

UCSB Corwin Pavilion

A public reading by Pulitzer Prize winning poet and writer Philip Schultz from his recently published novel-in-verse The Wherewithal.

After reading the manuscript of The Wherewithal before its publication, the late US Poet Laureate Maxine Kumin wrote that she had “never read anything that so brilliantly reaches beyond the efforts of mass extermination by the Nazis to the American onslaught in Vietnam–and makes poetry out of it.”

One of American poetry’s longtime masters of the art, Philip Schultz is the founder/director of The Writers Studio, a private school for fiction and poetry writing based in New York City. He is the author of several collections of poetry, including Failure, winner of the 2008 Pulitzer Prize. His other collections include The God of Loneliness: New and Selected Poems, Living in the Past, and The Holy Worm of Praise. He has also published a memoir, My Dyslexia, in which he recounts his difficulties with the debilitating language disability and his struggles to overcome it. His work has been published in The New Yorker, Partisan Review, The New Republic, The Paris Review, Slate, and other magazines. He is the recipient of a Fulbright Fellowship, a Guggenheim Fellowship, and a National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship in Poetry.

Sponsored by the Office of the Chancellor, the Dept. of English, the Dept. of Religious Studies, the Dept. of History, the Program of Comparative Literature, the Writing Program, the College of Creative Studies, the Interdisciplinary Humanities Center, and the Program of Jewish Studies.