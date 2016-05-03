Calendar » READING AND CONVERSATION: Bending Toward the Sun: A Mother-Daughter Memoir

May 3, 2016 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Week, Leslie Gilbert-Lurie will read from her 2009 memoir, written jointly with her mother Rita Lurie. Bending Toward the Sun tells the story of a unique family bond forged in the wake of brutal terror. Weaving together the voices of three generations of women, Gilbert-Lurie provides powerful evidence of the resilience of the human spirit, relevant to every culture in every corner of the world. Rita Lurie, like Anne Frank, spent years hiding from the Nazis; her long-hidden pain shaped both her daughter and granddaughter’s lives. Bringing together the stories of three generations of women, Bending Toward the Sun reveals how deeply the Holocaust lives in the hearts and minds of survivors and their descendants.