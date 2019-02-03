Calendar » Reading and Conversation: Maggie Nelson

February 3, 2019 from 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm

Maggie Nelson is a writer forging a new mode of nonfiction. Her writing resists categorization - her books span poetry, criticism, autobiography, theory, and the hybrid spaces in between. In heady visceral language, she invites the reader into her open ended and empathetic way of thinking. Through the dynamic interplay between personal experience and critical theory, Nelson not only broadens the scope of nonfiction writing, but also offers compelling meditations on social and cultural questions. Her many books include a study of poetry and abstract painting in 1950s New York, a meditation on the color blue, a work of criticism on the role of shock and violence in art, two autobiographical books about the murder of her aunt, and an exploration of queer family.

Parallel Stories is a literary and performing arts series that pairs art and artists with award-winning authors and performers of regional, national, and international acclaim. This series functions as a multidisciplinary lens through which to view the Museum's collection and special exhibitions.