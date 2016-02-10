Calendar » Reading and Conversation with Parnaz Foroutan

February 10, 2016 from 4:00pm

Parnaz Foroutan is the author of The Girl from the Garden, a novel that earned her PEN USA’s Emerging Voices fellowship. In the novel, which was inspired by her family history, a crisis of inheritance leads to the downfall of a wealthy family of Persian Jews in early 20th-century Iran. The book has been described as a suspenseful story of desire, obsession, power and vulnerability. Foroutan was awarded a Hedgebrook fellowship and residency, and received funding from the Elizabeth George Foundation, among other institutions. She was born in Iran and spent her early childhood there. She currently lives in Los Angeles.

Admission is free.