Calendar » Reading and Discussion by Colm Tóibín

March 12, 2015 from 3 pm

Award-winning Irish writer, Colm Tóibín, whose book, The Testament of Mary, was influenced by his response to two Titian paintings, speaks of the art and experiences that led him to write the controversial novella that was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize in 2013. Tóibín is currently the Irene and Sidney B. Silverman Professor of the Humanities at Columbia University. A book signing follows.

Mary Craig Auditorium

Free SBMA Members/$10 Non-Members/$6 Senior Non-Members

Reserve or purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or online at tickets.sbma.net.