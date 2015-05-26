Calendar » READING: Eden Falls, A LAUNCH PAD reading of a new play

May 26, 2015 from 5 pm - 7 pm

Written by Brian Granger (Theatre, Vanderbilt University)

Directed by Risa Brainin (Theater and Dance, UCSB)

Tuesday, May 26 / 5:00 PM

Eden Falls is a darkly comic allegory about two neighboring families, divided by a huge privacy fence and different values, whose lives are brought into sudden conflict with one another when a massive sinkhole opens up in their adjoining yards, swallowing the fence, most of their yards, and expanding throughout the play to engulf nearly the entire fictional town of Eden Heights, Ohio. As their homes become the epicenter for media coverage of this catastrophe, and their neighborhood a camp for the town’s newly-made refugee citizens, these two families must learn how to share resources, support each other, and rise together, or fall into a dark and sinking future.

Brian Granger is a playwright-performer and musical theater scholar currently teaching in the Department of Theatre at Vanderbilt University. He has loved dystopian science fiction, and disaster stories in particular, since childhood. This appreciation for examining the encroaching darkness of societal choices was only increased after he witnessed, while standing on Lower Manhattan’s Avenue of the Americas, the falling of the World Trade Center towers in 2001. His ecological awareness has also grown in recent years through past work as a “wilderness guide” for the Besant Hill School in Ojai, California, and as a former member of the Santa Barbara Student Housing Co-Op. In his theater and in his scholarly reflections on musicals, he remains interested in work that creatively addresses how we treat one another across lines of race and gender.

Risa Brainin is a freelance director, Chair and Director of Performance of the Department of Theater and Dance at University of California, Santa Barbara. Through her program LAUNCH PAD at UCSB, she has developed and directed nine plays with the playwright in residence: Sarah Ruhl’s Melancholy Play, John Walch’s The Dinosaur Within, Barbara Lebow’s Plumfield, Iraq and La Niñera: The Nursemaid, Sheri Wilner’s Kingdom City, Biederman’s Match (based on Max Frisch’s Biederman and the Firebugs) by Beau Willimon, music by Michelle DiBucci, lyrics by Portia Kamons, Entangled by Lila Rose Kaplan, Untitled IV by Ruth Markofsky by Alison Tatlock, and Appoggiatura by James Still which was workshopped at the Perry Mansfield New Works Festival last June, featured in the Denver Center Theatre’s Colorado New Play Summit in February and is premiering at DCT in January, 2015.

Sponsored by the IHC series The Anthropocene: Views from the Humanities and the IHC’s Hester and Cedric Crowell Endowment.

• Learn more about the IHC series The Anthropocene: Views from the Humanities