READING: Stand By (Meditations on Africa and the Afterlife)

May 22, 2014 from 5:00pm - 7:30pm

A LAUNCH PAD reading of a new play

Written by Christina McMahon (Theater and Dance, UCSB)

Directed by Risa Brainin (Theater and Dance, UCSB)

Thursday, May 22 / 5:00 – 7:30 PM

McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB

A closet. A cry for help. Body broken, mind broken, a young woman fights herself as she struggles to finish writing her book. Across an ocean, an older man spirals into darkness and dances with death. What connects them is Africa, a memory, an imagination, a dream devastated. Together they breathe deeply, and search for the truth in the trauma.

Sponsored by the Department of Theater and Dance’s LAUNCH PAD program, the IHC’s African Studies RFG, and the IHC’s The Value of Care series.

