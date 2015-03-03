Calendar » READING: The 2015 Diana and Simon Raab Writer-in-Residence

March 3, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

This year’s Diana and Simon Raab Writer-in-Residence will be Booker International Prize winner Lydia Davis. Davis will read from her latest collection of stories, Can’t and Won’t, which appeared last spring. She will also read new work and talk about the writing process, including how her work as translator affects her own writing. A fiction writer, essayist and translator of literature, Davis’ short story collections include Varieties of Disturbance (2007) andBreak It Down (1986). Her translations include Proust’s Swann’s Way and Flaubert’s Madame Bovary.

Courtesy of Chaucer’s Books, copies of Davis’ books will be available for purchase and signing.