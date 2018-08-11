Calendar » Readings from WriteSB

August 11, 2018 from 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Participants of the WriteSB workshops will read their works out loud as we invite the public in to hear and share in the creative works and stories of our community.

Readings will be from the five WriteSB workshops: Creative Correspondence Corner, The Play's the Thing, Poetry Writing, The Power and Healing of Writing, and Writing for Bliss. Pieces will range from letters for family to healing memoirs to staged script readings. Join the Santa Barbara community in supporting the creative artists in our midst and celebrating their various expressions of the written word.

See the workshops here >> https://www.facebook.com/events/287375472005654/