Ready on the Homefront Lecture

Blackouts, Home Guards, and Axis Attacks in Santa Barbara during WW II

by Ken Hough

Even before the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor and thrust the United States into World War II, Santa Barbarans had been preparing for the possibility of an attack on their own environs. In February 1942, when an Axis submarine raid tested the city’s carefully constructed security plan, confusion, heroism, and panic followed. This talk looks at how Santa Barbara’s leaders and citizens planned to defend against an invasion in the early 1940s, including the role played by Civilian Defense, the military, and the Home Guard. It will also examine the trials faced by the city when the war actually arrived at our shores.

Kenneth Hough is a Ph.D. candidate and lecturer in the Department of History at the University of California, Santa Barbara. He is currently completing his study Rising Sun Over America: Friendship, Fascination and Fear in American Culture Encounters with Japan, 1900-1945, which examines conflicting images of the Japanese in the American imaginary in the early twentieth century. He has spent the last several years researching the Japanese submarine attack on Ellwood in the early days of World War II. He also studies film and military history, and the Cold War. One of his current projects looks at the long history of drones and unmanned aircraft in American culture.