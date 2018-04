Calendar » Ready, Set, Adventure!

February 22, 2015 from 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3001 or (805) 893-3535

International Children’s Film Festival

Ready, Set, Adventure!

Curated by Elizabeth Shepherd, Northwest Film Forum

Sun, Feb 22, 11:00 AM, Campbell Hall

Hang on for the ride with this action-packed program of live action and animated films from countries including Argentina, Slovenia, Canada, Russia, Latvia, France, The Netherlands and the U.S. Warning: Subject matter includes aliens, robots, sharks, boy choirs run amok, monsters under the bed, music galore and mega sugar rushes! (Contains mild, brief swearing in one film.) (Approx. 80 min.)