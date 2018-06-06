Calendar » Real Men Cook: A Fundraiser for Arts Outreach

October 20, 2012 from 6:00pm - 10:00pm

Join us for 21st Annual Real Men Cook. Up to 45 amateur chefs, over 25 wineries, music, gaming tables and dancing. $60 tickets include unlimited food sampling, souvenir wine glass, live music and lots of fun! Tickets are available at Book Loft in Solvang, at Arts Outreach at 688-9533, or online at www.artsoutreach.com. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $65 each.