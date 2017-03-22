Calendar » Realistic Hope. Radical Empathy

March 22, 2017 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm

Realistic Hope. Radical Empathy, is a unique workshop presented by the Nuclear Age Peace Foundation's Peace Leadership Director, Paul K. Chappell. Chappell will cover, among other topics, how the power of conveying respect can increase peaceful conflict resolution and how to maintain empathy in the most difficult situations and effectively navigate the anatomy of aggression. This event will take place on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, from 3:00 - 5:00 PM.

This event is free and open to the public. Space is limited, however. For more information and to RSVP, please contact Elena at 805.965.3443 or [email protected]