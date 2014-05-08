Calendar » Realities of Social Media for Small Businesses

May 8, 2014 from 8:00am - 10:00am

Who: Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable (SABER)

What: “Realities of Social Media for Small Businesses” Presenter: Masen Yaffee, president of New Directions in Computing (NDIC)

When: Thursday, May 8; networking: 8 – 8:30 a.m.; presentation: 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Where: The University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara Street, Santa Barbara

Why: At the Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable’s monthly meeting, social media expert, Masen Yaffee, will discuss if and how small business owners and marketing professionals should use Facebook, Google, Twitter, etc. Social media sites would have you believe that if you don’t have hundreds (if not thousands) of likes and followers, then your business is irrelevant and likely doomed to fail. Mr. Yaffee will place Internet marketing in a historical perspective and examine the real cost/benefit ratio of online marketing.

RSVP: $35 with RSVP (extra $5 at door, subject to availability); includes breakfast buffet; call Cheryl Ebner at 805-968-1282 or email [email protected]

Mr. Yaffee founded New Direction in Computing (NDIC) to help companies build business through the Internet. He has taught classes for UCSB Extension, Apple Computer, Adobe Systems and Women’s Economic Ventures. He teaches and provides instruction and consultation for individuals and businesses in all aspects of website creation and development including strategy, planning, implementation, marketing and business development.

###

SABER (Santa Barbara Executive Roundtable) is Santa Barbara's premier small business educator and networking organization, dedicated to enhancing the professional lives and skills of local business leaders. Guest speakers, renowned in their fields, are invited to educate attendees in subjects that are pertinent to business success. For more information visit www.sabersantabarbara.com.