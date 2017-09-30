Calendar » Rebuild the Ranch

September 30, 2017 from 5:30pm - 10:00pm

Boy Scouts of America Troup 41 concert festival with silent auction, food and fun for the whole family to raise funds to rebuild the historic camp Rancho Alegre, home of the Outdoor School. The Outdoor School and the Boy Scout camp at Rancho Alegre lost most of their structures to flames from the Whittier Fire along Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma. Most of the buildings on the 213-acre site burned down. The concert features Dylan Ortega, Eric Chesser, James Robert Webb and Jamie Lee Thurston.

Buy Tickets: https://rebuildtheranch.com

Contact: 805-886-7580