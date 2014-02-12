Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 10:38 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Rebuilding Haiti

February 12, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Dr. Nadege Clitandre speaks on "After the Quake--Rebuilding a Library in Haiti." A UCSB Assistant Professor in Global and International Studies, Dr, Clitandre is Executive Director of the non-profit Haiti Soleil, Inc. which is working to rebuild a library destroyed by the earthquake. She will speak about that and what else is going on as Haiti works to return to normalcy. Wednesday, February 12, 7 pm, Live Oak Unitarian 820 N. Fairview Ave. Goleta 967-7867 free
 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Goleta Live Oak UU Congregation
  • Starts: February 12, 2014 7:00pm - 9:00pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: 820 North Fairview Ave Goleta
  • Website: http://liveoakgoleta.org
  • Sponsors: Goleta Live Oak UU Congregation
 
 
 