Rebuilding Haiti

February 12, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Dr. Nadege Clitandre speaks on "After the Quake--Rebuilding a Library in Haiti." A UCSB Assistant Professor in Global and International Studies, Dr, Clitandre is Executive Director of the non-profit Haiti Soleil, Inc. which is working to rebuild a library destroyed by the earthquake. She will speak about that and what else is going on as Haiti works to return to normalcy. Wednesday, February 12, 7 pm, Live Oak Unitarian 820 N. Fairview Ave. Goleta 967-7867 free

