Rebuilding Haiti
Dr. Nadege Clitandre speaks on "After the Quake--Rebuilding a Library in Haiti." A UCSB Assistant Professor in Global and International Studies, Dr, Clitandre is Executive Director of the non-profit Haiti Soleil, Inc. which is working to rebuild a library destroyed by the earthquake. She will speak about that and what else is going on as Haiti works to return to normalcy. Wednesday, February 12, 7 pm, Live Oak Unitarian 820 N. Fairview Ave. Goleta 967-7867 free
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Goleta Live Oak UU Congregation
- Starts: February 12, 2014 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: 820 North Fairview Ave Goleta
- Website: http://liveoakgoleta.org
- Sponsors: Goleta Live Oak UU Congregation