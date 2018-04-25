Calendar » Rebuilding Montecito: Pathways to a Resilient Future

February 20, 2018 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

Montecito was hit by a terrible tragedy and a multilevel infrastructure disaster with the recent Thomas fire and ensuing mudslides. These hard times have left our community reeling, but we believe that we can and will recover from the localized impacts of climate change if we come together. Now is the time for us to collectively question how we should rebuild the city and incorporate resiliency at the center of our restoration efforts.

Santa Barbara County residents will have a unique opportunity to ask local officials and state-wide government to engage with the future and build an infrastructure for the 21st century. To this end, the Global Citizen’s Club February 20th meeting will convene a panel including representatives from the Montecito Planning Commission, Santa Barbara County Supervisors, State government and the Clean Coalition to discuss pathways to a more resilient electrical grid and sustainable future.

When: Tuesday, February 20 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm

Where: Fireside Room, Belmond El Encanto, 800 Alvarado Place, Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Panel Members:

Charles A. Newman, Montecito Planning Commission

Das Williams, Santa Barbara County Supervisor

Craig Lewis, Executive Director of Clean Coalition.

Rinaldo S. Brutoco, World Business Academy CEO to moderate

Schedule:

5:00 -- 5:45 Meet and greet

5:45 – 6:30 Panel Presentation: Rinaldo S. Brutoco, Charles A. Newman, Supervisor Das Williams, Craig Lewis

6:30 – 7:00 Q&A Session

7:00 PM – End of Program

To make sure we can accommodate you, please RSVP to:

[email protected]